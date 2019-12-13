3.42 RUB
Excursions along reserved oak forests to be organized in Belovezhskaya Pushcha on March 18
On the eve of the International Day of Forests, the National Park "Belovezhskaya Pushcha" will hold informative excursions along the Ecological Trail "Protected Oak Grove," BelTA informs with reference to the National Park.
Tours will be organized on March 18 at 12 noon and 3 pm, they will be attended by researchers of the National Park.
Ecological education campaign is intended for everyone interested in the conservation of forests and their unique species diversity.
The Ecological Trail "Protected Oak Grove" runs through the growth areas of the Red Book listed rock oak. This species which is widespread mainly in the mountains of Central Europe is met in Belarus only at the territory of Belovezhskaya Pushcha within the area of about 1 thousand hectares.
Rock oak is not inferior to Norway oak in size and longevity. It differs from its fellow oak by bark covered with finer cracks, leaves with longer petiole and wedge-shaped base, and acorns sitting on a very short peduncle.
"The stands with significant participation of rock oak are designated as a zone with the strictest protection regime. The length of the nature trail is about 2.5 km," said the scientific department.
Along the trail there are sites associated with the historical past and the development of this region. Visitors will see the place where potash is burnt, hunting rods set up in the place where high-ranking people used to hunt, and the springs in Pushcha. On the way you will meet interesting plants: collar pines, giant pine, oak, the trunk of which consists of three intergrown trees. Near the watering holes there are traces of wild boar, deer, bison, raccoons. Old trees with hollows give reliable shelter to gray owl, and woodpeckers.
The International Day of Forests (World Forest Day) was established in 1971 and is celebrated annually on March 21. The idea of the holiday is to draw attention to the problem of conservation and restoration of forests. On this day it is customary to hold roundtables, conferences and symposiums on the problems of conservation and restoration of forests, environmental actions, including the planting of trees.
