The West accepted Minsk Agreements in order to save the remnants of the Ukrainian army. This was stated by military expert, political analyst Yaakov Kedmi on the air of Belarus 1.



"Were they interested in the world détente? - Kedmi asks. - No. They were not interested. Why did they go for it? They accepted Minsk Agreements in order to save the remnants of the Ukrainian army, which otherwise might have been destroyed and finished off."

