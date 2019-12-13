3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Expert about coronavirus in Belarus: The situation is favorable, we can observe a steady decrease in the incidence of the disease
The situation with coronavirus infection in Belarus is favorable, we are observing a steady decrease in the incidence of the disease. This was stated by the head of the epidemiology department of the National Center for Hygiene, Epidemiology and Public Health, Veronika Vysotskaya, as BelTA reports.
"On May 5, the World Health Organization decided to remove the status of public health emergency with regard to the new coronavirus infection. This does not mean that the virus has ceased to exist, it continues to circulate, including in our country. Our situation with coronavirus is favorable, we have a steady decrease in the incidence and detectability of coronavirus," said Veronika Vysotskaya.
She noted that the decrease does not cancel the epidemiological surveillance of the disease. "We continue daily monitoring. We would like to remind you that the rules that we have recommended during the period of rising incidence (avoiding closed rooms, crowds of people, airing, wet cleaning and so on) should continue to be followed for your own safety and reduce the risk of infection," stressed the head of the department.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All