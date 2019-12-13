Expert about coronavirus in Belarus: The situation is favorable, we can observe a steady decrease in the incidence of the disease

The situation with coronavirus infection in Belarus is favorable, we are observing a steady decrease in the incidence of the disease. This was stated by the head of the epidemiology department of the National Center for Hygiene, Epidemiology and Public Health, Veronika Vysotskaya, as BelTA reports.

"On May 5, the World Health Organization decided to remove the status of public health emergency with regard to the new coronavirus infection. This does not mean that the virus has ceased to exist, it continues to circulate, including in our country. Our situation with coronavirus is favorable, we have a steady decrease in the incidence and detectability of coronavirus," said Veronika Vysotskaya.