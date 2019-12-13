Expert explains why we are saying goodbye to dollar

"We have to create new pricing systems. If it's going to be the ruble, what about Turkey, Iran? We don't have ruble credit today, unfortunately. This is the policy of the Central Bank. So we must create a Eurasian Central Bank and let it issue a new currency. Since we cannot change the leadership of the Russian Central Bank, I see this situation this way," said Mikhail Khazin.

The expert added: "We are saying goodbye to the dollar automatically, because the of moneylenders no longer works. The moneylenders are individuals who got themselves the happiness that the alchemists hadn’t dreamt of - the printing press. The alchemists wanted to get gold out of a test tube, and they are printing dollars. But the key problem is that this mechanism today requires the United States of America to maintain resources that exceed the benefit it has received from it since 2008. So why would the United States of America support this mechanism today? It's nonsense, so they're going to ruin it."