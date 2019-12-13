3.42 RUB
Expert tells how to increase recognizability of Belarus in UAE
The solvency and high level of consumer and purchasing power of the UAE attract not only Belarus, but also other states seeking to establish partnership with the Emirates, but at the same time it is not easy to enter this market. To what extent is Belarus able to withstand the competition? Olga Lazorkina, analyst of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, told about it in the project "Question Number One."
According to her, today, due to the friendly relations between the leaders of the states, Belarus does not have premium conditions, but there is a serious start.
"The competition is not just high, I would say it is tough, one of the highest in the world. Therefore, it is very important for us to build two tracks: image (it always takes place in business contacts) and business reputation," said Olga Lazorkina. - Our image component is still a little behind. When it comes to business reputation, our reliability, we are ten points ahead here. But as for the image, the recognizability of our country in the international arena and in the region in particular, we are still a bit behind, and this component needs to be seriously strengthened. And here we should work jointly: Days of Culture, information days of Belarus, we need to strengthen our information presence.
And only when there is a high level of recognition, then the business reputation will be advertised, the expert added.
