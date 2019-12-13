CIS has clear program of action to ensure regional security

The20th CIS Inter-State Council on Industrial Safety was held today at the CIS headquarters. Representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the CIS Executive Committee and the Secretariat of the UNECE Convention on the Transboundary Effects of Industrial Accidents participated in the meeting held via videoconferencing.



Bekbolot Mamanov, Deputy Director of the CIS Executive Committee's Department for Security Cooperation and Counteraction to New Challenges and Threats, addressed the meeting. In particular, he noted that today the Commonwealth of Independent States has a clear and balanced program of joint top-priority and long-term actions aimed at ensuring national and regional security and dynamic socio-economic development of the states.



"The experience of your cooperation within the framework of the council activity is largely aimed at achieving these goals and contributes to the solution of tasks to prevent industrial accidents, to guarantee the safety of life and health of workers, to protect the economies of our states and ensure general stability in the space of the Commonwealth. This area of activity requires not only increased attention, but also an active search for new forms of cooperation, which is facilitated by annual meetings, exchange of experiences and opinions," he said.



According to Bekbolot Mamanov, reindustrialization, modernization of industries, introduction of modern technology, high-performance and reliable machinery and equipment not only ensure high efficiency and profitability, but also lead to the improved industrial safety in the areas where there are dangerous production facilities.



Close cooperation between the council members and organizations enabled the exchange of information and normative and technical documentation in the field of state supervision and permitting activities to ensure the industrial safety.



At the meeting, the members of the interstate council summarized their work for the past year and approved the plan for 2022-2023, exchanged information on changes in legislation of their countries regulating industrial safety at hazardous production facilities, discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and participation in international events, forms and methods of education, training, retraining, attestation and certification of personnel.



The participants discussed the topics of legislative regulation of relations with owners of land plots located in the zone of minimum distances to pipeline transport facilities and oil and gas facilities, legal regulation of industrial safety at hazardous industrial facilities of the coal industry, as well as a number of other issues.



A representative of the Secretariat of the UNECE Convention on the Transboundary Effects of Industrial Accidents made a presentation of the current work under the convention.



It is planned that the next meeting of the Interstate Council on Industrial Safety will be held in 2023 in Uzbekistan.



