Expert-media forum of Union State held in Moscow

Roscosmos and the Academy of Sciences of Belarus are working on a multi-satellite constellation, and educational platforms are ready to develop the University of the Union State. An expert-media forum is taking place in Moscow. Representatives of Roscosmos, education ministries of the two countries and the scientific community are going to mark the 25th anniversary of the unity of the peoples of Belarus and Russia. Already in September, for the first time Russian citizens will be able to enroll remotely in all higher educational institutions of Belarus on the budgetary form of education based on the results of the Unified State Exam. Work is also underway to establish a new Union State educational institution.