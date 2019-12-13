3.39 RUB
Expert community continues to discuss President's meeting with parliamentarians and members of Constitutional Commission
Meanwhile, the expert community is still discussing the President's meeting with MPs, members of the Constitutional Commission and representatives of the state administration bodies.
The discussion was sharp and relevant. The head of state made statements on unprecedented pressure, which Belarus has encountered, our rigid and adequate answer to any sanctions, and the relations with our partners in the future.
The President also commented on the incident with the flight Athens - Vilnius and disclosed new details. We acted in accordance with international norms, guided primarily by human security and were open during the investigation. But all we get in response is complaints.
One of the passengers of that flight, extremist, participant of the war in Donbas, director of protests in Belarus Roman Protasevich, was detained. The radical telegram channels are trying to whitewash the terrorist, with call to take to the streets in support of him. Simultaneously, fugitives are trying to escalate the situation even more, initiate new sanctions against our country, which will hit the economy. Their expectation is that people's material well-being will collapse and they will take to the streets.
Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: let his numerous western defenders now answer the question: what secret services did this man work for? Not only him, but his accomplice as well. Western defenders should answer the question: who paid him to take part in the war in Donbas? That's probably what they fear the most, so they raised a howl. As a matter of fact, here, in Belarus, he and his accomplices were going to arrange a massacre and bloody uprising too.The President reminded: he had long ago warned his opponents, including the fugitives, that everyone will answer for their crimes by the law. "We know you. Your responsibility to the Belarusian people is a matter of time," he said. "Believe me, whatever pressure we may face, we will speak to the terrorists in the same language they speak to them all over the world ."
"Protasevich is a pseudo-journalist and his telegram channel is not a media outlet but a Maidan machine. Their aim is provocations and destabilization of the political situation in Belarus. Therefore, after his detention the West will do everything possible to demonize our authorities and undermine the country's economy. Russia has been through this after Navalny's trial."
This opinion was expressed by military correspondent, special correspondent of "Komsomolskaya Pravda" Alexander Kots to our TV channel.
Alexander Kots, military correspondent, special correspondent for Komsomolskaya Pravda:Roman Protasevich is not a simple oppositionist, he is a man who knows the whole inner kitchen, the networks of telegram channels, which since last August are not media, they are the Maidan machine, the main coordinators, provocateurs. They use people as disposable material. I think it is absolutely fair that now this man is going to sit in the same cell with those whom he pushed to commit crimes, taking people to the streets and urging them not to be afraid. Now he himself should not be afraid. Of course he has a huge amount of classified information. And now, of course, the West is not very much interested in revealing the juicy details of cooperation of these pseudo-journalists with Western intelligence services and Western sponsors, therefore, the entire campaign is now directed at demonization of Belarus itself, at demonization of its leadership. This is a familiar information warfare, in which all the world's brands have become involved.
