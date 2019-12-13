Alexander Kots, military correspondent, special correspondent for Komsomolskaya Pravda: Roman Protasevich is not a simple oppositionist, he is a man who knows the whole inner kitchen, the networks of telegram channels, which since last August are not media, they are the Maidan machine, the main coordinators, provocateurs. They use people as disposable material. I think it is absolutely fair that now this man is going to sit in the same cell with those whom he pushed to commit crimes, taking people to the streets and urging them not to be afraid. Now he himself should not be afraid. Of course he has a huge amount of classified information. And now, of course, the West is not very much interested in revealing the juicy details of cooperation of these pseudo-journalists with Western intelligence services and Western sponsors, therefore, the entire campaign is now directed at demonization of Belarus itself, at demonization of its leadership. This is a familiar information warfare, in which all the world's brands have become involved.