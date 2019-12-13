Experts from 50 countries of Europe and world discuss strategies to ensure stability in the region at “Freedom Congress” in Minsk

Politicians, experts and analysts from 50 countries of Europe, Russia and the world met at a dialog platform in Minsk to discuss topical issues on the international agenda. The Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus is the initiator of the Freedom Congress. The agenda includes challenges and threats to regional security, the formation of a strategy to ensure stability and, of course, strengthening cooperation between countries.

Congress of Patriotic Forces: for peace and development

Those gathered in the Belarusian capital are first of all aware of personal responsibility for the future of their countries and are ready to build productive relations with neighbors. Minsk has traditionally served as a platform for finding compromises and productive dialog about the future of the entire region. It is noteworthy that this is the first time that such a format has been realized within the framework of inter-party and expert cooperation. In fact, the growing tension is pushing representatives of civil society to become more actively involved in what is going on.

Oleg Gaidukevich, Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus: