3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Experts from 50 countries of Europe and world discuss strategies to ensure stability in the region at “Freedom Congress” in Minsk
Politicians, experts and analysts from 50 countries of Europe, Russia and the world met at a dialog platform in Minsk to discuss topical issues on the international agenda. The Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus is the initiator of the Freedom Congress. The agenda includes challenges and threats to regional security, the formation of a strategy to ensure stability and, of course, strengthening cooperation between countries.
Congress of Patriotic Forces: for peace and development
Those gathered in the Belarusian capital are first of all aware of personal responsibility for the future of their countries and are ready to build productive relations with neighbors. Minsk has traditionally served as a platform for finding compromises and productive dialog about the future of the entire region. It is noteworthy that this is the first time that such a format has been realized within the framework of inter-party and expert cooperation. In fact, the growing tension is pushing representatives of civil society to become more actively involved in what is going on.
Oleg Gaidukevich, Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus:
“The myth of Belarus' isolation has long been shattered. Remember the relationship of the leader of Belarus with China, the Middle East, Africa. And today we show that Europe is with us, a healthy Europe is with us. A huge number of businessmen have arrived.”
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All