IAEA experts read lecture to students of Belarus, Russia and Armenia

International videoconference was held today at BSUIR. The main topic was atomic safety. Such lectures are held here regularly. In addition, the IAEA helps Belarusian universities in equipping training laboratories for future nuclear scientists. At the end of November, a Swedish professor will arrive at BSUIR and will conduct a course of seminars. It will simulate problems that may occur at a nuclear power plant, students in teams will have to solve all possible problems.