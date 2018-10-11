PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IAEA experts read lecture to students of Belarus, Russia and Armenia

International videoconference was held today at BSUIR. The main topic was atomic safety. Such lectures are held here regularly. In addition, the IAEA helps Belarusian universities in equipping training laboratories for future nuclear scientists. At the end of November, a Swedish professor will arrive at BSUIR and will conduct a course of seminars. It will simulate problems that may occur at a nuclear power plant, students in teams will have to solve all possible problems.

Recall, according to plans, the first power unit will be launched in a year. It will produce 30% of the total energy in the country. By the way, last year 24 students of BSUIR already went to work in the city of nuclear scientists.

