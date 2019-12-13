Experts continue discussing incident with plane

Roman Gusarov, aviation expert, editor-in-chief of the avia.ru portal:



There were no violations in terms of international law in this event. We have already received a printout of conversations with the ground service crew. We do not hear any loud denunciations from the leading Western agencies. If there was a real coercion, the commander would have been on prime time on all leading TV channels of the country, he would have already told how he was threatened by the terrible Belarusian regime and saved the lives of the passengers.The airlines do not see a threat to flights to Belarus, they understand perfectly well their benefits, they understand that it will be expensive to fly, they will incur financial losses, and very big ones.Yesterday, Radkevich, director of the Zhulyany airport, said: "What are you doing, I'm deprived of 10% of my income. Please compensate", he appealed to the Ukrainian government.