Experts conduct research into attack on refugees in Bruzgi

The State Committee for Forensic Examinations has received objects found during the inspection of the checkpoint in Bruzgy for chemical analysis. On November 16, the Polish law enforcers carried out an attack against refugees. They attacked migrants with stun grenades and water cannons. The experts took the samples of soil and vegetation with stained substances.

