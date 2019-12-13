CIS Interstate Council for Outer Space holds session in Minsk

The National Academy of Sciences of Belarus reported that operation of the Belarusian spacecraft for remote sensing of the Earth is planned to be extended until 2024.



The first meeting of the CIS Interstate Council for Outer Space is held there. BSC-1 is in normal condition. Belarusian scientists plan to complete the preliminary design of the new satellite this year, and to begin its creation in 2021. The National Academy of Sciences announced that it will be the best in the world, with ultra-high resolution. Cooperation on the integration of ground-based infrastructures using GLONASS signals and the implementation of joint research projects and peaceful use of outer space are also on the agenda today.



Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences Vladimir Gusakov was elected the head of the CIS Interstate Council for Outer Space at the meeting today. The session is attended by delegations of the CIS countries, heads of the space industry in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, representatives of the CIS Executive Committee, the Eurasian Economic Commission.



