Export of tourist services of Belarus for 7 months of 2022 amounts to $85 million

The export of tourist services of Belarus has grown by a third in 7 months and amounted to $85 million. The day before, at an international conference in Minsk, it was discussed how to increase these figures. There is increasing interest in our country from foreign guests. Thus, a joint project will be implemented with colleagues from the CIS.



Of course, most tourists in Belarus, are from Russia. More than 300 hundred thousand of them have entered our country since the beginning of the year.



