Made in Belarus exposition arouses great interest among guests of exhibition "Prodexpo" in Moscow
More than 2 thousand companies from 35 countries took part in the exhibition "Prodexpo" in Moscow. Traditionally, our country presents its products. Exposition Made in Belarus always arouses great interest. High-quality products of the food industry of our country are in high demand in Russia.
Belarus remains the most important trade partner of our neighboring country. A wide business program is planned within the framework of the exhibition of food products, beverages and raw materials for their production.
