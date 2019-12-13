PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Examination of readiness held at children's camps nationwide

Schoolchildren are starting their summer holidays. Special commissions are checking the buildings and sports grounds. More than 5.5 thousand camps in Belarus will welcome children in different recreation formats: art studios, tent сamps and IT-incubators.

