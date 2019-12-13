Electro-houses becomes new trend in housing construction in Belarus

By the end of the year, 135 000 square meters of housing will be built in Belarus. These are houses in which electricity will become the main source of heating, hot water and cooking. In the regions, such facilities are being constructed in a small quantity, but in Smolevichi they are building a whole electric quarter. The area of 3 hectares will house 2 000 apartments. The first house will be commissioned this month. The five-story building is already at the commissioning stage.