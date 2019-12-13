3.39 RUB
Electro-houses becomes new trend in housing construction in Belarus
The development of the power system opens up prospects for the construction industry.
By the end of the year, 135 000 square meters of housing will be built in Belarus. These are houses in which electricity will become the main source of heating, hot water and cooking. In the regions, such facilities are being constructed in a small quantity, but in Smolevichi they are building a whole electric quarter. The area of 3 hectares will house 2 000 apartments. The first house will be commissioned this month. The five-story building is already at the commissioning stage.
After the implementation of the five-year plans for the construction of electric housing, the annual savings of natural gas for Belarus will amount to 4.5 billion cubic meters.
