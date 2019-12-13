3.43 RUB
Elena Ponomareva: Proposals of the Coordination Council to bring about economic collapse of Belarus
We all need courage and wisdom today. The main thing is that experts and those who sincerely care about us do not cease to warn about losing the country in the social confrontation. The situation that is currently going on in Belarus is a classic example of a coup attempt. This conclusion was made by MGIMO professor Elena Ponomareva and in her interview to our agency she spoke in detail about the technologies of swaying the society through telegram channels.
As for the action program, which is imposed on Belarusians by the Coordinating Council and telegram resources, this way to nowhere is just insulting for a normal person, said the expert. Obviously, the country will end up in bankruptcy.
