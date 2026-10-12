Washington is changing course, and Europe is sounding the alarm. Significant turbulence has emerged in the international system following Trump's high-profile statements. A fuel deal with Moscow sparked panic within the EU, while harsh criticism of Zelenskyy and remarks regarding the need for a change of power in Kyiv only deepened the rift.

Elshad Mirbashir, an Azerbaijani Professor and Doctor of Political Science, shared his views on whether these moves might lay the foundation for new global security architecture.

"A significant development is that Donald Trump stated quite explicitly that Ukraine needs a new president. In other words, he reckons a change of power is necessary in Ukraine," the expert noted.

According to him, the American leader believes that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had numerous opportunities to reach an agreement but failed to capitalize on them or conclude a single deal.

Elshad Mirbashir reckons these developments are fueling a serious confrontation between European nations and the US and have already become a subject of significant discussion in Europe.

"Going forward, President Trump's stance will have a tangible impact on the course of political developments," the political scientist noted. He also believes this could open up new opportunities for normalizing relations between the US and the Russian Federation.