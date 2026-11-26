Trade and economic cooperation between Minsk and Managua is the focus of a joint commission meeting taking place on November 26. A service center for Belarusian machinery has been established in Nicaragua, and the number of such vehicles in the country continues to grow.

Dialogue between Belarus and Nicaragua has been developing quite actively in recent years. Trade turnover is increasing year by year, and more and more Belarusian machinery can be seen in the fields and on the roads of Nicaragua. There are currently up to 600 units in operation, but an intergovernmental agreement has been signed that could see this figure rise to 1,000 in the near future. A contract has already been signed for the supply of 247 ambulances from Belarus to Nicaragua. Discussions are also underway with the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) regarding further shipments, including fire trucks and passenger vehicles. MAZ has developed a specialized line of such equipment for the Nicaraguan market, taking into account the hot climate in which these vehicles will operate.

This was discussed in Minsk on November 26, on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. The primary objective is to expand the range of products supplied and to identify new joint projects. There is also interest in the scientific and medical sectors.

Vitaly Borchuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Cuba—with concurrent accreditation to Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic:

"Logistics is a complex issue, but in the current global environment, we have found optimal ways to ensure the regular delivery of machinery. The routes are well-established and present no particular challenges, though there is a time lag—the entire process takes about two months. It is worth noting that the people of Nicaragua are very pleased with this equipment; it also carries a social impact, as our machinery is being used to implement a number of social projects."

The meeting of the joint commission is expected to last just two or three hours. It will conclude with the signing of a joint statement and the minutes, outlining the directions in which the two countries will move forward to deepen their trade and economic cooperation.

Additionally, the Embassy of Nicaragua is set to open in Minsk on November 26. Plans are also in place for the Embassy of Belarus to open in Managua in the near future.

Main photo: sb.by