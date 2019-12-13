Emil Czeczko about murder of over 240 people: testimony of a Polish soldier to Belarusian investigators

The public is becoming aware of more and more cases of brutality of the Polish regime. Emil Czeczko, a Polish soldier who escaped to Belarus, told about the murder of more than 240 people. During the investigation of the criminal case, the Polish soldier said that since June 8, 2011 he and his colleagues had taken part in organized murders in the border area near Siemianówka in Poland. He also witnessed such crimes on several occasions. According to Czeczko's testimony, refugees, who were on their way across the Polish border to Germany, including women and children, and even two volunteers, who were helping foreigners, were among those killed. In this regard, Belarusian investigators are initiating the collection of additional information about the victims of the Polish security forces.