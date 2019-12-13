3.43 RUB
Emil Czeczko reveals monstrous details of shooting refugees
The Polish migration policy is a true genocide. What human rights can we talk about, when people are deliberately killed? Today, soldier Emil Czeczko, who had escaped to Belarus, shared the monstrous details of shooting refugees in Poland. According to him, the extermination of people began much earlier than the migration crisis, he participated in the first mass shooting of migrants on June 9. The Polish border guards, aiming at the heads of soldiers, ordered them to shoot the unarmed people. First they killed one group, then another one. And such things happened every day until June 18. From 200 to 700 people could have been killed with the direct participation of Emil Czeczko. According to reports made public today, the Polish executioners robbed the dead after the murders taking their money. Emil Czeczko confirmed that women and children were among the executed people - the Poles spared no one! And President Duda and Prime Minister Morawiecki surely knew what was happening on the border.
Refusal to take part in the murder could have cost a life
Refusing to take part in the punitive operation had consequences: the soldiers themselves were in danger during the massacre of the migrants. The "curators" made it clear how much their moral principles would cost them.
Polish Genocide
Emil Czeczko is a witness in a criminal case initiated by the Investigation Committee of Belarus. Reportedly, the Hague Tribunal accepted for consideration an application to initiate a case of genocide of migrants in Poland.
