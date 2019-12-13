During press conference Emil Czeczko names accomplices of murders and responsible persons

From 200 to 700 people could have been killed on the Polish border with the direct involvement of Emil Czeczko. The Polish soldier stated this today during his first press conference. Every day from June 8 to 19, he had to shoot groups of refugees of 20 people each. Meanwhile, the international legal organizations, which are essentially supranational, do not respond to the incident.



More and more details are emerging about the Polish mass shootings on the border, of which Emil Chechko was a participant. He is not afraid to admit that he became a murderer and that it happened against his will. So far, Poland has reacted to the situation with mockery and, as usual, claims that nothing happened. The international public is also silent.



The dangerous silence was broken by the first press-conference of Emil Czeczko, which was attended not only by journalists and human rights activists from Belarus and Russia, but also by representatives of Poland, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iraq. The meeting lasted for about 4 hours until the last question. The goal was to break through the information blockade actively held by Western countries, for which truth is no longer fashionable. Experts note the consolidation in the confrontation between the media of the UK and Poland.



During the press conference Emil Czeczko named the accomplices of the murders and persons responsible



Emil Czeczko:



“I hope that the people responsible for what happened on the border will be punished. I'm ready to go to the end, ready to talk about it and wait for the results. Regardless of whether I have the strength or not, I feel responsible for what I do, and I have to do it. In the beginning it was hard for me to talk about the situation on the border, because the people I shot, the people I killed, they were present before my eyes, I saw them, I thought about them all the time. The experience was quite acute for me. And then when I had an opportunity to explain to people what had happened to me, and moreover it was not just my desire - people wanted to listen to me, to hear about the problems I was telling. Psychologists worked with me, and they were interested in my talking about it. There was a phase of realizing what had happened to me, what was happening at the border.”



Emil calculated that about 200 -700 people had been killed during the shootings with his direct involvement alone. The people who controlled the process have been identified and today the names and photofits have been presented.



Emil is in the process of being granted refugee status. It is not a quick process. But it was necessary to undergo a medical examination.



At the moment Emil Chechko is a witness in a criminal case conducted by the Investigative Committee of Belarus. All information available in the case was submitted to the Hague Tribunal. On January 24 an answer about the receipt of a package of documents was received. Now we are waiting for information about the initiation of criminal proceedings against the Polish authorities and the direct perpetrators.



