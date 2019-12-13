3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Emilia Rodko: Belarus is not only the guardian of history, the gene pool of Europe, but we are the cornerstone of the world
During the years of independence, hundreds of thousands of Belarusians received education. Nevertheless, the personnel training system is being constantly modernized even within the school walls. More and more information technologies penetrate into the educational process. But still the teacher remains the pillar of the education. We talked to Emiliya Rodko, a history teacher at Gymnasium No. 31 in Minsk, about the future of Belarusian education, modernization of the educational process so that even in elementary school children could decide what they want to become after they receive their diploma.
