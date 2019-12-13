Emir Kusturica: I am already a citizen of Russia, because I love it very much

Serbian director and musician Emir Kusturica told in an interview with TASS that he already considers himself a citizen of Russia and later may become one officially.

"I am already a citizen of Russia, because I love it very much. And in general I am a citizen of the world, and of Russia especially. Officially, maybe I will become one too, why not. I am already a citizen of Serbia, France. Why not get citizenship in Russia," he said.