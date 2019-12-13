PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Emir Kusturica: I am already a citizen of Russia, because I love it very much

Serbian director and musician Emir Kusturica told in an interview with TASS that he already considers himself a citizen of Russia and later may become one officially.

"I am already a citizen of Russia, because I love it very much. And in general I am a citizen of the world, and of Russia especially. Officially, maybe I will become one too, why not. I am already a citizen of Serbia, France. Why not get citizenship in Russia," he said.

In addition, according to the filmmaker, he does not rule out future cooperation with another Serbian actor popular in Russia - Milos Bikovich. "If there is a part for him - why not," he answered the relevant question.

