Energy expert on BelNPP safety: I have never seen a more thorough approach than the Belarusian one

Belarus has demonstrated the most thorough approach to the safety of BelNPP. Such an opinion was shared by energy expert, chairman of the fund of social support "Aurora," Boris Martsinkevich, BelTA informs.

"As for the safety of the Belarusian nuclear power plant, I've never met a more thorough approach than that demonstrated by Belarus. Scientists of the Sosny Institute (United Institute of Energy and Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus) traveled around the world and checked all available projects at that time. That was after the accident at Fukushima-1. It was not by chance that the choice was made in the project for nuclear power units based on the VVER-1200 reactor. Sosny Institute scientists traveled from Japan to England and tested everything, and then laid the results of their studies on the table of Alexander Lukashenko," said Boris Martsinkevich.

As the power engineer noted, the result of the first unit operation shows that the demand for natural gas in Belarus has decreased.

