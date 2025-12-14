Elizaveta Glushakova, a researcher at the Center for Political Science at the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, commented on the results of the President's extensive trip to several countries – Myanmar, Oman, and Algeria – on the program "Aktualnoye Interview."

The expert noted that such extended trips are rare for the President. The Belarusian leader left the Republic of Belarus for 11 days to engage in negotiations.

According to her, following fruitful negotiations, the so-called "definition of new tasks" is underway. "This is natural, because there are numerous framework agreements and project documentation. All of this requires further development and work by specific agencies that will work out these mechanisms in detail, and responsible officials are being appointed. This is all very long-term work, and, of course, we won't see results overnight. It won't be overnight either, because fairly close contacts have been established at the highest level. The choice of the countries visited by the President was absolutely not random. Everywhere, we saw specific growth opportunities for the Republic of Belarus and for improving the well-being of the Belarusian population, the Belarusian people," she emphasized.

The talks in Oman are of particular interest because they were closed and the intrigue remains, according to Elizaveta Glushakova, a researcher at the Center for Political Science at the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. "Nevertheless, we learned key points from the negotiations that were held: transport and logistics hubs, investment policy. We are deeply grateful for the work done, because investment is a colossal growth area for the Republic of Belarus today."

"The President sets the pace—that's the main focus. Today, in a rapidly changing foreign and domestic political environment, everything must be taken into account. And, as the President said, to stay on top of things, you just have to start running."