ENSREG approves report of national action plan following BelNPP stress tests

The experts point to the significant progress of Belarus following the results of the BelNPP stress tests. Minsk takes into account all the recommendations, and its actions meet the European requirements. This was stated by a group of regulatory authorities in the field of nuclear safety. The Belarusian side presented a national plan of action following the results of stress tests at the nuclear power plant. And the document was approved. The openness of Belarus, including the publication of the national action plan on the Web-site of the Federal Nuclear and Radiation Safety Authority of Russia, was expressly indicated.