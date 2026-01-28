Belovezhskaya Pushcha, Europe's oldest forest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been divided in two for over three years. The Polish border barrier, often referred to as the "fence of xenophobia," has transformed a single natural area into an ecological crisis zone. Ruslan Tsvirko, Deputy Director for Research at the Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, spoke in detail about the catastrophic consequences of this construction for the Pushcha's unique ecosystem.

"You don't have to be a biologist to imagine how construction could impact the vegetation and wildlife," Ruslan Tsvirko stated.

Ruslan Tsvirko, Deputy Director for Research at the Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus

This engineering structure has become an insurmountable barrier for large animals—bison, lynx, and wolves—that for centuries roamed freely within their territory, maintaining the genetic diversity of their populations. Now they are isolated.

Even the animal crossings built into the fence have proven useless due to the 24-hour lighting, human traffic, and machinery, which create unacceptable noise levels for the animals.

One of the most devastating problems is the changing water regime. The Belarusian part of the forest is located in a lowland, and many watercourses historically flowed toward Poland. The road built near the fence has blocked their path.

"All watercourses collide with this road, and a redirection occurs. Naturally, old ecosystems that took centuries to form are now undergoing changes. And this is the worst thing," the scientist explained.

Construction of a fence on the Belarusian-Polish border

As a result, flood zones are forming on the Belarusian side, and water shortages are occurring on the Polish side. According to Ruslan Tsvirko, rare plant populations, such as the rhododendron spp., are doomed to disappear in the wetlands within 2-3 years.

The construction also brought biological pollution. The UNESCO mission's report noted that the Polish side failed to conduct the necessary phytosanitary inspections of the huge volumes of imported soil. Along with the equipment and materials, seeds of aggressive invasive species, such as goldenrod, were brought into the reserve, actively invading vulnerable areas of the forest.

Paradoxically, small animals that can penetrate the fence also suffer. Foxes and other predators, having discovered that Polish soldiers are leaving food waste on their territory, lose their motivation to hunt naturally, disrupting the food chain.

Lynx in Belovezhskaya Pushcha

A mission of international experts from UNESCO and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) visited Belovezhskaya Pushcha. They personally confirmed the validity of the Belarusian scientists' concerns.

"They confirmed this from their own experience, even describing the problem more vividly," noted Ruslan Tsvirko. The experts were particularly concerned about the fate of large mammals and confirmed evidence of flooding and the spread of invasive species. Their conclusion became an official document documenting the damage to the World Heritage site.