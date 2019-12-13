Epidemiological situation, import substitution and personnel - key issues of the healthcare system discussed by Alexander Lukashenko and government

A detailed analysis of the situation in the healthcare system today took place at the level of the President.



The story, voiced by Alexander Lukashenko, is impressive. In short, in his native Alexandria, a man asked the President to save a woman. Forecasts were disappointing, in fact, doctors did not give any chance. But after Alexander Lukashenko found out about the situation and the appropriate instructions were given, the woman was transferred to the Mogilev Regional Hospital. Today she is off the ventilator, her condition is stable, the woman is on the mend. This case forced us to take a serious look at the healthcare system, especially in terms of providing medical care in the regions. Conclusions were drawn, the President decided to conduct unannounced checks in the country's hospitals.



President on the COVID-19 pandemic: No one in the world has dealt with this problem like it was done in Belarus



“Thank you for Covid, of course. I have returned to this issue more than once. Let me remind you: my gratitude to the health care system and doctors is not for what they treated, but for the fact that, not knowing how to treat, they learned it. Today we can already to say that no one in the world has coped with this problem like it was done in Belarus," the Belarusian leader stressed.



