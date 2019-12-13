PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Epidemic situation in Belarus remains under special control

The epidemic situation in Belarus is under special control. The doctors sometimes work without days off to treat patients with Covid-19. For example, 131 beds for infected people have been equipped in Maryina Gorka hospital. Six of them are in intensive care. The hospital created 97 oxygen points. There is sufficient supply of personal protective equipment and medicines. By the way, patients with coronavirus, who need hemodialysis program, are also treated here.

In Orsha, "Vitebskenergo" gave a helping handto the medics of the first hospital delivering set meals to the clinic every day since October 19, including weekends, for those who are on the front line in the fight against the pandemic.

