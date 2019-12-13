3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Epidemic situation in Belarus remains under special control
The epidemic situation in Belarus is under special control. The doctors sometimes work without days off to treat patients with Covid-19. For example, 131 beds for infected people have been equipped in Maryina Gorka hospital. Six of them are in intensive care. The hospital created 97 oxygen points. There is sufficient supply of personal protective equipment and medicines. By the way, patients with coronavirus, who need hemodialysis program, are also treated here.
In Orsha, "Vitebskenergo" gave a helping handto the medics of the first hospital delivering set meals to the clinic every day since October 19, including weekends, for those who are on the front line in the fight against the pandemic.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All