The era of self-initiated pricing in Belarus is over, connection between defense and economy

Politics is the concentrated expression of economy, and war is an extension of politics. Our opponents actively promote the theme of war in our region to solve their economic issues. Huge debts, overproduction, inflation, unemployment are going to eliminate these problems, Western elites are pushing their ordinary citizens to go to war with the Slavs.



People in the West do not want war, they want a normal life. So, the Germans are against the rising prices, and the ultra-left forces in Germany are already taking to the streets. Western elites are making war plans against us, Belarusians. Ukraine alone is not enough for them, everybody is tired of it, they need a new conflict and new pictures for ordinary people. The presidents of Belarus and Russia are well aware of this - they hold joint meetings and negotiate.



As a result, a comprehensive and systematic work is under way now to strengthen our defense capabilities - a regional military grouping is being formed together with Russia. But only states with strong economies can deal with defense issues. It is only possible to train and develop our armed forces, to arm up-to-date weapons, thanks to Belarus' balanced and sustainable economy.



Now the Western scenario with respect to us is simple - to put us on the militaristic rails and overheat our economy. As a result, the shortage of civilian goods, price growth, dissatisfaction of the people, and there will be no further protests. Belarus has been shaken up and will continue to be shaken up.



Our President understands it very well and he focuses his attention on the economy of an ordinary Belarusian - his income, his consumption level and his perception of inflation.



Price formation is a source of people's discontent.



In 2020, the West wanted to ruin our enterprises via sanctions, to throw people out on the street, to make holes in the budget, to sow unrest among civilians and law enforcement officers.



But there is a Belarusian, who is used to work under any circumstances, no matter how hard he is pressed. He pulls himself together, realigns himself, and works. The West is irritated by this. For them, the only way is through the use of force. For the West it is just another robbery war. For us, just as in 1941, it is a holy battle for ourselves and our loved ones. This is why the President appeals to each of us.



In the current circumstances it is important to remove the points of tension and dissatisfaction of people. That's why the state does not allow speculators to make a profit and raise prices. Hence come such tough decisions on pricing. The state does not freeze prices, no. We went through all that too in the 80-90's. Prohibition would inevitably lead to a shortage of products. No! That's not what the government is doing now. The task is to create the required system of price control.



What does this mean? Only one thing - the era of self-initiated price-fixing is over. The government will now see the entire process of forming the cost of goods and services. At all stages (from producer to buyer) there should be no super profits. These are not the times. As you can see, defense and economy are closely connected - it is our common cause, standing on the sidelines will no longer work.



