EU deports 6.5 thousand refugees to Poland - What does it mean for Belarus?
Mass deportation. Europe has once again turned its back on the disadvantaged. According to the Polish Border Guard, the EU countries have sent about 6,500 applications for the return of refugees to Poland. The agency stressed that such actions are stipulated by the rules, according to which a foreigner must file an application in the first EU country he has entered. It turns out that anyone who has moved from one EU country to another can be deported back to the first state where he arrived. Most such rulings were made in Germany, Norway, France, Sweden and Austria.
The State Border Committee explains what this means for Belarus. Given the harsh policy of the Polish authorities against refugees, the facts of forced displacement, concealing information about detention centers for foreigners and limiting media access to them are going to grow in number. Refugees deported from the EU are likely to meet their fate of being taken to the border with Belarus.
