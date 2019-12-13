EU does not intend to impose sanctions on President of Belarus

Leading European countries do not want to impose sanctions on President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Berlin, Paris and Rome announced their intention to keep in touch with the Belarusian leader during negotiations. German newspaper Die Welt reported on that.



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will not be included in the EU sanctions list. Such a decision was made by Germany and supported by France and Italy. Berlin and Paris argue that channels of communication with Lukashenko should be open. Sanctions will prevent this. Several member states, mainly the Baltic states and Poland, disagree. They demand that Lukashenko's name should be included in the EU sanctions list.

