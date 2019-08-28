PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
4 more awards won by Belarusian team at World Skills

4 more awards were won by the Belarusian team at the world skills championship. The results of the forum were summed up the day before during the closing ceremony. Belarusians won medals in such competencies as fashion technology, web technology, and information cable network. Ksenia Shafranskaya won in specialty "hairdressing" and became the laureate of the nomination "Pride of the Nation".

