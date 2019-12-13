3.42 RUB
Two more laboratories in Vitebsk and Orsha to conduct PCR studies for COVID
All the necessary equipment has been purchased. About 3000 samples are examined per day in the north of the country. The laboratory of the Regional Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology, and Public Health works round the clock and seven days a week. The new capacities will increase the number of tests for prevention and diagnosis.
Vladimir Sinkevich, chief physician of Vitebsk Regional Center for Hygiene, Epidemiology and Public Health: "Constant work is being carried out to expand laboratory diagnostics, which will provide for maintaining optimal research terms and its volume. The territorial and age structure of the material is constantly being analyzed."
Experts urge to strictly observe the mask regime, social distance, and use antiseptics.
