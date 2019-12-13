If Putin manually sets prices in the U.S., then why does America need a president? Learn more from "Screenshot" section.

Diving into a problem to solve it is an extremely rare trait of modern politicians. It's all more of a rant these days. When the boomerang of sanctions backfires and millions of people are on the verge of starvation, the blame-shifting syndrome of the West's misguided leaders comes into play. And this is already a direct path to the degradation of the political system. Putin rises the prices. You can't expect anything from him. It's all our fault. These are the terms invented by helpless officials to whitewash themselves and their own unpopular decisions.



After all, all their struggle, their pressure, have led to economic collapse. Food shortages, record inflation for 40 years, skyrocketing fuel and utility prices, massive layoffs... And that’s it. Such a cocktail of discontent is ready to spill out onto the streets. Despite the total censorship in the media, Western society is able to compare cause and effect.



Learn more about the situation from Andrey Sych in the column Screenshot.



America is going to face a great upheaval. Inflation in the U.S. is rising at the fastest rate in more than 40 years, at 8.6% a year. Surges in the price of gasoline, food and housing stimulate growth. Washington has already identified the culprit and even invented the appropriate term "Putin's price hike."



Joe Biden, President of the United States:



"Today's inflation report confirms what Americans already know. Putin's price hike is hitting American hard." Gasoline prices hike. The energy and food price hike amounts to a total of half of the cumulative price rise since May.



Biden's activities are supported by only 39% of respondents



If Putin manually sets prices in the U.S., then why do the States need a President? This question is on the minds of almost every other American today. Biden's rating has been down for three weeks in a row. A Reuters poll showed disappointing results. Biden's activities are supported by only 39% of respondents. Yet Uncle Sam continues to bang his head against the sanctions curtain? This is the "Screenshot" feature, let's get to the bottom of it.



Biden's efforts to empty U.S. oil reserves have not helped contain the fuel crisis. OPEC countries did not increase oil production in the name of the American economic miracle. Fuel prices in the U.S. in the near future may cross the psychological threshold and become double-digit, exceeding $10 per gallon. Owners of large pickup trucks are already gradually switching to public transport.



Quentin McZeal, Oakland, USA resident:



"It's a lot of other things I can't do because I have to pay for gas. You know what I'm saying? Less food, less playtime because I got to get gas, I got to go to work, right?""



Leo Theus, a resident of Hayward, USA:



When it comes to going to a club or bar after work, "you’ve got to think about gas now, you got to decide, is it really worth it to go out there or not?" You have to spend money not only to have fun, but also for that gas. So, you know, you have to think about it. This is another factor.



Record fuel prices are calling into question the work of municipal services.



The police in Michigan have announced that they will no longer respond to calls for help unless it is an emergency. That is, literally, if you need help, be kind enough to fill up the police car. The fuel crisis inevitably affects prices in stores. Despite the appetites, the food baskets of ordinary Americans are shrinking significantly.



Letisha, a resident of New York City (USA):



They're worse than where I'm from, and they're usually more expensive there, but here I don't get it, I don't get it, it's very expensive.



Adam, a resident of New York City (USA):



Prices are going up - everything here is very expensive. If I want to have lunch somewhere, it used to be $8, but now it's all $10. I'm a poor college student, so it's a big increase, I think it's 40%, I don't know how much.



The U.S. market economy is beginning to implode. The White House is trying to control price increases manually. Biden sent "letters of happiness," to seven executives of major oil companies rebuking them for making large profits amid a spike in gasoline prices and demanding that they took steps to increase fuel supplies to the market to ease the burden on American consumers.



Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary:



"What they have been doing is taking advantage of the war. And as — as I showed earlier, they have tripled — tripled their — their income. And so, this is a problem. But what we’re trying to do — by putting out the letter, we’re saying, ‘Hey, we need you to act. It is time to act.’ We want to have a conversation. We want to come to a solution."



The record inflation in the U.S. is forcing the Federal Reserve to take drastic action.



For the first time in 28 years, the effective federal funds rate was raised by 75 points at once.



First and foremost, it will affect the living conditions of ordinary Americans who live from paycheck to paycheck without savings.



Greg McBride, Financial Analyst:



"We have seen a substantial, unprecedented increase in mortgage rates since the beginning of the year. We've seen the fastest run up in mortgage rates and one of the largest run ups in mortgage rates in history. Mortgage rates up nearly three full percentage points in the last ten months in anticipation of the Fed raising interest rates. And that had the same impact on affordability for a would be homebuyer, as would a 25% price increase."



The situation in America is partly explained by Biden's statement in which he claims that the U.S. economy is as dynamic and healthy as he is. Andrey Sych in the feature "Screenshot" about the vigorous ascent of the American miracle on the welfare ladder.



