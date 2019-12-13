PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian youth willing to know historical truth

Belarus will not allow the recurrence of genocides, which happened during the Great Patriotic War. This is our sacred duty. In the Year of Historical Memory, it is particularly important to convey the position of our country. Much work is being done, including among young people.

So why did "the future generation" fall for the provocations in 2020 and do they have a demand for historical truth? We talked to the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Belarusian Republican Youth Union Alexander Lukyanov (video).

