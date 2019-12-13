3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian youth willing to know historical truth
Belarus will not allow the recurrence of genocides, which happened during the Great Patriotic War. This is our sacred duty. In the Year of Historical Memory, it is particularly important to convey the position of our country. Much work is being done, including among young people.
So why did "the future generation" fall for the provocations in 2020 and do they have a demand for historical truth? We talked to the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Belarusian Republican Youth Union Alexander Lukyanov (video).
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates Duma Boko on his election as President of Botswana
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Angola on national holiday
Lukashenko: There is a growing need for Belarus and Poland to return to normal relations
President of Belarus to attend World Climate Summit in Azerbaijan on November 11-12
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All