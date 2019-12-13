Come and choose a house - project of timber construction developed in Belarus

Surely, every Belarusian sooner or later starts thinking about his dwellings. Nowadays, one can build a beautiful and inexpensive wooden house.

The President's instruction to reduce the cost of wood for rural housing construction is being fulfilled. The trading platforms have opened, where all the materials come directly from the manufacturer and are sold at a profit margin of no more than 5%. There are also examples of prefabricated log houses. The government has instructed to work on easy credit for the purchase of environmental buildings, and to attract businesses to these sites so that when you buy a house, you did not have to spend time looking for someone to put it on the foundation or finish it.

There is an opportunity to come and choose your own house. Eight sites where you can evaluate the log homes inside and outside, are already open. There are plans to open 7 more. They offer bathhouses, swings, family houses and everything you need for your eco-yard.

They are ready to show and tell everything and then to conclude a contract. And the house or bathhouse will not just be sold in logs, they will help to assemble the structure. This is already counted in the budget.

On average, such a house will cost 60-100 thousand rubles. The price depends on the area and the type of wood. Dry wood is more expensive, it does not need to be left for at least a year to shrink like the wet one, and you can immediately equip and live in it. The Ministry of Forestry showed samples of their product to the Prime Minister and assured that the cheaper prices had been reduced without loss of quality.

Alexander Kulik, Minister of Forestry of Belarus:

The profitability of the sold products is no more than 5%. The next area is log houses. We want to revive the wooden architecture. People are already calling, the Internet is full of news, so I think people are waiting for wooden houses to build their homes.

In general, the number of individual housing in Belarus is growing. Last year a total of 4 million 200 thousand square meters were built, the cottages occupied 1 million 780 thousand square meters. At the same time the regulator predicts growth, about 40 to 50% of the total volume in 2023will be individual housing.

"If people in the countryside need to build housing, there are certain benefits and loans through our banks. In the end, this will allow a person to build the house of his dreams," said First Deputy Minister of Architecture and Construction of Belarus Oleg Shvets.