2020 declared worst year in history of civil aviation
This is reported by the International Air Transport Association. Airlines around the world are expected to lose up to 74 billion euros this year due to the Coronavirus epidemic.The airline community is losing 200 million dollars a day. According to some estimates, it will take at least 2 years for the aviation industry to reach the previous volumes of transportation and production of airliners.
