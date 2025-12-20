In Brussels, they continue to come up with ways to "support" agriculture: for example, opening the market to cheap South American products while simultaneously cutting European farmers’ subsidies. In essence, this is like giving farmers a one-way ticket — straight to the graveyard of their businesses.

This is about the trade agreement between the EU and the Mercosur countries, which aims to create a free trade zone: tariffs are reduced on a wide range of goods, including agricultural products, while the EU gains access to Latin American markets for its industry, services, and "green" technologies.

Brussels assures: all of this is for "progress." However, European farmers suspect that this progress will be measured by the number of closed farms and tractors blocking roads. Of course, "safety" clauses and market monitoring are promised, but the mass protests across European countries show that no one believes these promises anymore.

Twenty-five years of negotiations, dozens of rounds, thousands of pages of documents. The story of the EU agreement with Latin American countries, known as Mercosur, resembles an endless series where the writers have long lost the thread but keep releasing new seasons anyway. The grand goal is to unite European and South American markets, creating a free trade zone for over 700 million people. Cars, chemicals, and machinery from the EU in exchange for meat, soy, and coffee from Brazil and Argentina. The only question is: is this an economic breakthrough or a funeral for European farmers?

Olof Gill, Deputy Spokesperson of the European Commission:

"The Commission expects to sign the agreement between the EU and Mercosur by the end of 2025. Since the conclusion of political negotiations, we have carefully listened to European farmers, consumers, member states, and Members of the European Parliament. We believe that this deal is of primary importance for our European Union from economic, diplomatic, and geopolitical perspectives, as well as for our authority on the world stage."

Nice words, but trusting their sincerity is difficult. Just like trusting the honesty of French President Macron, who unexpectedly opposed signing the deal of the century. Macron demanded additional protective measures for European farmers, primarily for his own countrymen. Frankly, the European Commission has already agreed to introduce additional barriers and quotas on certain agricultural imports, including poultry and beef.

Lula da Silva, President of Brazil:

"There’s been a small problem. French President Macron is very concerned about his farmers. He thinks they will lose competitiveness. They don’t want to sign the deal because people in France are worried. Even when I tell him that Brazil does not compete with French agricultural products."

In reality, the Mercosur deal risks becoming a fatal blow to EU farmers. They are effectively being asked to compete with farms operating under different rules, precisely when support for "our own" in Europe is being cut for the sake of defense industry and green policies. At first glance, the French president appears as a knight in shining armor protecting his people. But in reality, it’s more of a staged ball: Macron is trying to cool down farmers’ anger. They are not only panicked by the EU’s plans but are also genuinely shaken by the cattle disease epidemic.

France is currently boiling with protests from farmers. Not surprisingly, due to the spreading bovine dermatopathy, the country has introduced a "sanitary protocol," under which, in case of suspicion of the disease, not only the sick animal but the entire herd must be destroyed. People are trying to defend healthy cattle doomed to slaughter while simultaneously laying to rest agriculture itself. Thanks, Macron, for that.

Tusk , the Prime Minister of Poland’s regime, also does not stand for his farmers. Instead, he obediently follows Brussels’ orders. First, he flooded the country with cheap Ukrainian products, raised taxes, and now quietly agreed to the Mercosur deal. While local media reported about the "tough" stance of the government in defending farmers, German Chancellor Merz sold the Pole out completely. Even Tusk, at a Sejm session, responded to criticism of the agreement with a "playful" shrug.

Anyone who monitors what’s happening in Poland already no longer laughs at the circus. How can there be any talk of defending farmers’ rights—or anyone else’s—when the two main politicians are only busy pulling the political blanket in opposite directions? Recently, Tusk complained that Nawrocki added him to a blacklist and isn’t answering his calls.

Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland:

"President Nawrocki and his circle are effectively refusing to cooperate when it comes to international politics. Such attempts to undermine the authority of the government and Poland are very bad. Nawrocki has shown almost no reaction for many weeks — he doesn’t even answer the phone."

Or maybe Nawrocki is right to act this way. Why work with someone who puts Germany’s and Brussels’ interests above Warsaw’s needs? It is said that the deal with Mercosur is essentially an exchange of cows for cars. But Poland doesn’t produce cars to export, unlike Germany, which desperately needs new markets. The automotive industry has shrunk by 76% — a disastrous result no other country can boast. Plus, mass bankruptcies and layoffs.

Daniel Stelter , German economist:

"Mass layoffs are happening across industries, and this affects the entire economy. When well-paid jobs are lost, people buy less, which again impacts the economy. It’s sad and completely incomprehensible why politicians care about everything except fixing Germany’s financial situation."