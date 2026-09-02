EU politicians do not abandon attempts to rock the situation inside Belarus. The feeding of radical extremist centers also continues. So political terror has not remained a narrative of the past; rather it has acquired new outlines — games from under the floor. How do they earn on anti-Belarusian rhetoric? Of a syndicate of undermining in the words of politicians of the Western world. We con-tinue to demonstrate a series of exclusive interviews with European and NATO politicians and offi-cials. New revelations of a deputy of the European Parliament from Finland.

We continue a series of our interviews with politicians of the states of the European Union, the Eu-ropean Parliament, those who today in the West advance a policy of escalation in our region. These are lobbyists including of force intervention in the affairs of Belarus. In what they frankly confess themselves, you will hear this. But… far from all in the European Parliament or in EU circles sup-port such a position, which rather depresses the “hawks.”

How lobbyists of war in the EU deprived Finnish business of incomes

Minsk and Helsinki — between the two capitals some 740 kilometers. And even despite the fact that between Belarus and Finland there is neither a territorial nor a military dispute, politicians of this country support an escalation of our relations. Until 2020 mutual trade turnover between the countries demonstrated a stable growth and was at a level of about €100–130 million a year. But the Finnish authorities consciously went to financial losses within the framework of a sanctions struggle with Minsk. Today economic cooperation is reduced to zero. Finnish diplomats regularly conduct meetings with Belarusian runaway extremists, are their sponsors both personally and of various kinds of NGOs, which Minsk naturally regards as a direct intervention in internal affairs. In 2023 Finland became a member of NATO. So, next in the list of our contacts is Ville Niinistö. A Finnish deputy of the European Parliament, chairman of the EU delegation for Russia. And also the nephew of former President of Finland Sauli Niinistö.

Helsinki sponsors extremism

The intervention of Finland in the internal affairs of our country bears a systemic character and goes within the framework of the general destructive line of the West in attempts at the dismantling of Belarusian statehood. But what is the Finnish trace in the hybrid war against Belarus? Helsinki offi-cially sponsors (directly and indirectly through structures of the EU) the pumping of radical centers and extremist Belarusian formations that today continue to act against the sovereignty of our coun-try from abroad. By the results of an official report of the European Commission for May 2026, in 6 years the sponsoring of extremist formations acting on the Belarusian track has closely approached the mark of €200 million.

Ville Niinistö, deputy of the European Parliament from Finland:

“Of course we are very interested in this support. I personally will apply efforts so that the European Parliament would continue it. But the question is whether it is worth acting by soft power or harshly on Lukashenko depending on the situation. Obviously we understand the situation that exists in the European Parliament and opinions on this account. But it is unknown how much the ‘democratic forces,’ influential precisely inside Belarus itself, today can influence the situation inside the country.”

The European Parliament does not abandon attempts to rock the situation inside Belarus; prepara-tion for 2030, when in our country presidential elections will take place, goes in the West at full tempo. But here I propose a little to distract, for for the Belarusian public the person of the Finnish deputy in the European Parliament is unknown. Who is he, a person who 4 years before presidential elections in Belarus considers a “harsh” action or, speaking directly, intervention in the electoral process of our country?!

In the Finnish press this is a representative of classic latent corruption. How is this? The presidential nephew has a long path of a political career. He occupied the post of minister of the environment of Finland, including in the years when the government was headed by the present President of Fin-land, Alexander Stubb. And on the period when he sat in the ministerial armchair falls a number of scandals connected with his activity. From 2011 to 2014 Niinistö distributed state grants to “his” ecological funds. The party Green League, which at one time Niinistö headed, signed with its own daughter structures and NGOs without due reporting contracts. Thus in the ministerial time Niinistö simply shifted state means from one NGO box into another through the Greens party. What is that to us? The fact is that the Finnish politician, already being in the European Parliament, was also several times accused of lobbying the interests of daughter party funds. From this one can quite make the conclusion that the feeding of Belarusian extremist centers behind a screen of democracy is simply profitable for the Finnish politician.

Ville Niinistö, deputy of the European Parliament from Finland:

“My opinion is that this support occurs. Objectively my group (the Greens party) is very interested in the support of democracy in Belarus, therefore we ourselves want to believe that a majority in the European Parliament also continues this support. But there are also other opinions. Some consider that with the regime of Lukashenko it is necessary to conduct a softer dialogue and to build rela-tions. I see that ever more appear of those who consider that it is necessary to go by a softer path, by a path of dialogue and discussion, interacting with the regime of Lukashenko.”

A corridor capitulation in Brussels

In the corridors of the European Union today ever louder sounds the thesis of the necessity of a dia-logue with Minsk. European experts acknowledge that an economic blockade has not reached its goals. Minsk has completely reoriented markets to the East, while the countries of the EU from the-se same sanctions have lost. Finnish producers have completely lost a capacious Belarusian market of sale for their chemical products, paper, cardboard, paints and varnishes, industrial equipment, and electronics. Before the introduction of the embargo Finland imported from Belarus significant volumes of fuel chips, pellets, and sawn timber. The cessation of these deliveries forced Finnish en-terprises to buy raw material on the internal market or in Latin America, which sharply drove up the cost of Finnish products. Direct losses of Finland are counted in hundreds of millions of euros. Pragmatism has prevailed also in the policy of Washington, which goes toward the lifting of sanc-tions; relations with the United States as well are in a season of thaw.