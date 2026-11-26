The era of a unipolar world—characterized by attempts to impose dominance over the interests of others—is fading into the past. Today, multipolarity and diversity are taking center stage, granting nations across the Eurasian continent a stronger voice in determining their own paths of development, economic cooperation, and security. The times demand a new, long-term geostrategy—one where diplomacy replaces the "right of might." This is especially relevant regarding regional conflicts, such as those in Ukraine or Iran, where existing global order institutions—like the OSCE and the UN—are, to put it mildly, falling short.

Gennady Lepeshko, Chairman of the Standing Commission on National Security of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

Gennady Lepeshko

"Back in 1975, there was the Helsinki Accords, signed by Canada, the United States, and most European nations. Unfortunately, that framework is no longer functional. We must restore the original functions and objectives of the United Nations. We are not casting the UN aside; it must remain the foundation—it is the thin thread that still connects all the states of the world."

October 2023: On the sidelines of the 1st Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, a proposal was put forward for a "Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century." The concept is not new—rather, it has been brought back to the forefront in light of the growing global chaos. Minsk

As early as 2005, at a milestone session of the UN General Assembly, Belarus declared its recognition of the diverse paths toward progressive development. This marked the beginning of over two decades of forward-looking, concrete steps to promote peace-building ideas.

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"It is no coincidence that it was our country that put forward these ideas. As you know, the President has always looked beyond the horizon. He sensed the trajectory of global civilization and the complexities that emerged—particularly in the 2000s, and again between 2020 and 2022. All of this served as an additional catalyst for proposing this initiative."

The negotiation process for drafting a "Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century" was launched in late September 2026, on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 81st UN General Assembly. During the same period, the terms of reference for the working group tasked with developing the Charter were approved.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"We are successfully advancing the idea of developing a Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century. This initiative is part of an effort to create a new architecture of equal and indivisible security across our vast continent—from the Atlantic to the Pacific."

Belarus has assumed a leading and coordinating role, and on December 9, Minsk will host the first round of negotiations. The initiative encompasses more than just security issues.

It concerns the creation of a unifying continental space, characterized by open access to markets, diversified supply chains, and robust investment ties. Valentin Starichenok, Head of the Center for Political Science at the Institute of Sociology, Philosophy, and Political Science of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"If we look at the joint statement—the Charter on Diversity and Multipolarity—it has been signed by nine states. Among them are countries from Southeast Asia: Thailand, Myanmar, and Vietnam. In this context, Belarus acts as an agent of a broader concept intended to unite Eurasia."

The Charter is designed to foster unity. "Diversity" here signifies a readiness to engage with everyone. Belarus and Russia—the latter being the first to support Minsk’s initiative—do not close themselves off to proposals; they welcome constructive, creative ideas from both the East and the western part of the continent. For Europe, joining this process would mean finally taking a seat where critical strategic decisions are made—within a "common home."

Alexander Postalovsky, Deputy Director of the Institute of Sociology, Philosophy, and Political Science of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"If Europe wishes to avoid ending up on the sidelines of political history, it must actively engage in this process. It is clear that the 'collective West'—specifically the 'European war party'—needs to integrate into the new world order, which, in this instance, is defined by multipolarity."

The Charter will acquire legal force once it has been reviewed by all the states that have signed the resolution. Experts anticipate that the final text of the Charter will be unveiled by the autumn of 2027.