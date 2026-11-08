Europe is undergoing rapid militarization: instead of developing social sectors, countries are channeling record amounts of funding into armaments. This observation was made by Alexey Leonkov, a military analyst for the magazine *Nasha Oborona* ("Our Defense").

The expert noted that recent meetings among NATO member states have included calls to allocate at least 2% of GDP to defense, with an aim toward reaching 5%. According to him, Germany has already adopted this course. Among European nations, Poland is closest to the 5% of GDP mark, with its current military spending standing at 4.4% of its GDP. France ranks third in terms of spending growth, at nearly 3% of its GDP, while the United Kingdom is at 2.4%.

"Europe is clearly earmarking vast sums for militarization. The outlook is quite grim; defense spending is on the rise. The combined budget that Europe will reach by the end of 2026 is approaching the 900 billion mark. While earlier this year the figure was projected to be around 520 billion, it has now climbed to nearly 900 billion—and Europe shows no signs of stopping there," emphasized Alexey Leonkov.