A major transformation in international politics, a new round of confrontation between global centres of power, militarisation and fierce competition — the world has probably never stood so close to a dangerous line.

An unprecedented number of challenges and threats to Eurasian and global security has become our daily reality. The CSTO has been entrusted with an important mission: the military-political bloc must act as a factor of stability in the region. The organisation has been operating for a quarter of a century, although the treaty itself is 35 years old. Today it comprises six countries — Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and, for the moment, Armenia — although Yerevan was already absent from the November summit in Moscow.

Interstate contradictions are not diminishing; sparks continue to fly at various points on the planet, including in the Eurasian region, where the Ukrainian conflict once again dominates the agenda.

NATO countries continue to accelerate militarisation and expand their offensive military potential along the entire border of Belarus. In 2026 the alliance planned to increase defence allocations to $1.4 trillion. Military budgets of European states are also growing. Germany seeks to restore its status as one of the leading military powers; France and the United Kingdom are militarising; Warsaw openly pursues imperial ambitions, building the most powerful army in Eastern Europe.

Brussels intends to allocate €800 billion for military mobility and defence industry needs by 2030. Who needs such preparations, and for what purpose?

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

“Belarus has always advocated and continues to advocate a peaceful agenda. Unfortunately, military force is acquiring special features and contours. The militarisation of European states, including some countries neighbouring Belarus, leaves a clear imprint of risk on the security of the Belarusian state. We, more than anyone else, see what groupings are being created and what reconnaissance aviation with its forces and means of intelligence is deployed along Belarus’s border. Almost every day they analyse and monitor the situation on the territory of Belarus and in the western regions of the Russian Federation.”

According to him, EU countries are conducting exercises and investing large financial resources in the purchase of military equipment and modern Western-made weapons systems — primarily American. The creation of such groupings poses major risks to the security of both Belarus and Russia.

A dangerous situation is developing in the region. The belligerent position of Western politicians forces the strengthening of security on the western frontiers of Belarus and, consequently, of the entire CSTO. Belarus has no intention of attacking anyone, yet it is constantly raising its defence capability and modernising its armed forces together with its allies.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has declared that a conflict is approaching the likes of which several generations of Europeans have never seen. For the unfortunate politicians of the EU it is convenient to fashion a mythical enemy out of Belarus and Russia — it makes it easier to justify both the arms race and the fact that taxpayers’ money is going not into medicine and education but into arming Ukraine.

As diplomats will say at the CSTO summit, the concept of “more security with fewer means” has been replaced by the imperative of achieving military superiority at any cost. This is fraught both with a slowdown on the peace track and with risks of escalation that will bring the region no good.

It is no coincidence that Belarus initiated a broad dialogue on security and is promoting the idea of a Eurasian Charter. Eurasia needs new transparent rules of security and cooperation, since the mechanisms within the Council of Europe and the OSCE no longer function.

At the summit in Moscow, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposed that his colleagues strengthen the military potential of the CSTO as well — without this, today is impossible. The decisions concerning mobile air-defence units to ensure the operation of the organisation’s forces and the improvement of the collective aviation forces are directed precisely at this.

“Unmanned aerial vehicles have appeared that today fly not merely at low speeds but at jet speeds. At the IV International Conference on Eurasian Security the President of Belarus clearly emphasised that there is no one-hundred-percent air-defence system, but we must strive for it. We are constantly thinking about and working on this issue in interaction with our Russian colleagues, taking into account their experience, yet we also know and can do certain things ourselves. It is precisely in symbiosis that innovations are born, including the arrival of new types of weapons. We will continue to move in this direction. We have determined that 2027 will be the Year of Improving Countermeasures against Unmanned Aerial Vehicles,” said Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin.

Not only the world is changing — war itself is changing. Hybrid attacks cannot be underestimated. They strike not with guns but with fakes, cyberattacks, migrants and sanctions; therefore the CSTO is also strengthening the information-analytical component of the organisation.

A package of documents was signed following the meeting in Moscow. The key ones are the final declaration of the Collective Security Council and the Anti-Terrorist Strategy until 2030. New approaches are needed, taking into account the influence of social networks and IT technologies. Terrorism knows no state borders and is becoming a primary instrument for resolving political issues.

Andrei Bogodel, deputy head of the General Staff Faculty of the Military Academy of Belarus:

“We speak of the effectiveness of this organisation from the standpoint of combating terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and ensuring cybersecurity. Today the world has changed — there is a transition from simple clashes of large armies to hybrid and asymmetric wars. Cognitive warfare has entered our lives. Cybersecurity is often fundamental for the protection not only of the state and society but of the individual. This problem can be solved only together. A world in which everything is done from a position of force can be ensured only by military-political alliances. And it is precisely in this aspect that the role of the CSTO lies.”

Yet whatever contradictions may tear the Eurasian region and its states apart, Belarus always extends a hand of friendship and calls for dialogue. Without peace there will be no good life.