The crisis of leadership within Brussels can no longer be hidden behind lofty slogans of solidarity. The EU’s chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, has now openly expressed frustration over what she calls the “ingratitude” of partner nations, while European capitals increasingly prioritize their national interests over collective rhetoric.

This article explores who is truly behind the hawks’ relentless push to keep funding the Ukrainian conflict, and how much more the European economy can realistically sustain.

European diplomacy is facing a deepening crisis of governance that is becoming harder to conceal behind appeals for unity. Kaja Kallas bluntly voiced her discontent with partners who refuse to reciprocate the EU’s extensive support for Ukraine.

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated:

“We are the world’s largest donors in Sudan, in Somalia — the list goes on across the globe. But when it comes to our own problem — Ukraine — we are virtually alone and the biggest supporters.”

Despite the hawks’ insistence on more arms shipments, new loans, and tougher sanctions, they often overlook the fundamental question: who ultimately bears the costs? The answer is European citizens, who have had no say in these decisions. Enthusiasm for supporting Ukraine is waning, reflecting an inevitable clash between grand geopolitical ambitions and the harsh socio-economic realities at home. The math is unforgiving: higher taxes and billions more sent abroad, straining national economies.

French politician Thierry Mariani, leader of the Patriots party, sharply criticized Paris’s latest loan to Kyiv while France prepares to extract more funds from taxpayers to cover losses elsewhere, notably in the Middle East.

Mariani declared: “Today, the European Union’s only real mission is to continue this war to the very end and at any cost. In other words, we are destroying Europe. We are destroying the economies of our countries. They simply don’t care. I believe the EU is currently digging its own grave.”

Funding for ammunition supplies to Ukraine under the Czech initiative is also shrinking due to insufficient contributions from Prague and other European states, according to local media reports. But economic strain is just one side of the problem. Even more concerning is the readiness of certain circles within Europe to risk military escalation, with potentially irreversible consequences.

Tibor Gaspar, Vice-Speaker of Slovakia’s National Council, warned:

“Such a step is unlikely to help end the current conflict on more favorable terms for Kyiv. On the contrary, it would sharply increase the risk of the situation spiraling into a global crisis and even a nuclear confrontation.”