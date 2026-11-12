Israeli political scientist Yuri Bocharov, in an “Actual Interview,” named the main difference of the Minsk conference on Eurasian security from similar events.

“It differs in the format of the participants. The West knows and can do everything, understands better, wants to teach others how to live correctly, wants to teach democracy, justice, human rights. It is the teacher, and everyone else is the pupil. At the Minsk conference different countries, people and interests are represented. And the slogan in Minsk is unambiguous: let us all sit down and start talking — that is the main difference between Europe and Minsk,” the interview guest believes.

The West does indeed teach how to put a country in order and how to respond to protests, yet within the EU itself security forces harshly disperse young people who have taken to the streets in France, Spain and Italy. When similar events occur outside Europe, EU states are among the first to begin imposing sanctions and teaching democracy.

In the view of the Israeli political scientist, Europe is in principle a double standard, because not all countries in the EU have the same rights and opportunities. Inequality and demagogy are built into the foundation of the European Union, so any events occurring in Europe are treated one way. Any events occurring outside Europe, and especially in the CIS countries, receive an entirely different analysis. “They divided all of us. There is a table of ranks, democracy, media fairness, and Europe, having once ranked us, tries to justify its position and say that someone is not a democrat and therefore cannot act that way,” the interlocutor noted.

Yuri Bocharov is absolutely convinced that the West has long lost the world and international relations. Moreover, it has lost the economy to the whole world, but it cannot under any circumstances admit its defeat and its wrongness. “They will stand to the end. On a sinking ship there will always be those who will hold the flag to the last and shout ‘We are right.’ That is the European mentality. They believe too much in themselves, in their rightness and in their ideal. In the West they do not want to accept that the world has changed. But that is their problem,” the political scientist concluded.