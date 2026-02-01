If miscalculations could be measured in degrees, January 2026 would mark a new all-time low for the European Union. The most recent and glaring failure: betting on "mild weather" instead of strategic reserves. The EU entered winter with underfilled storage facilities, relying on the inertia of previous warm seasons. Nature responded harshly—with snow and freezing temperatures.

Gas withdrawals from storage hit a five-year high, while reserves plummeted to 59.83%, 13 percentage points below target. Essentially, the system has been depleting its reserves ahead of schedule by three weeks. Analysts note that "the cold winter merely highlights these issues but is not their root cause." The real problem lies in policy—where pragmatic risk assessment has been replaced by declarative goals.

From Germany to Portugal: Cold Blackouts

Gas reserves across the EU are vanishing faster than political promises. In Germany, reserves stand at a miserable 33.5%, France is at a historic low, and in the Baltics, less than a third of storage capacity remains. It’s akin to a winter driver leaving half a tank of fuel in the garage, assuming it’s enough for a circumnavigation. The storm "Goretti" (also known as "Ellie") swept across Northern Europe in January, punishing overconfidence. France experienced power outages affecting 380,000 homes. In Hungary, due to "extreme cold," the government was forced to introduce a 30% discount on gas and electricity bills to prevent social unrest. Britain reports 60–65,000 households without power. Dutch energy operator Enexis officially warned of a high risk of power outages in 22 regions during cold days, caused by network overloads due to peak heating demand amid scarce capacity and expensive LNG. Europe is suffering, yet refuses to admit it is unprepared for an ordinary winter.

Recall April 2025: a massive blackout in Spain and Portugal, a 15 GW loss in seconds, parts of France and Germany plunged into darkness—all without a complete halt of gas supplies. Millions were left without electricity; airports paralyzed; hospitals running on generators. With new sanctions, such crises are likely to become routine—only colder and more expensive.

Maxim Chirkov, Associate Professor of Economic Policy and Quantitative Economics at the State Management University (Russia):

"European countries face an extremely difficult choice. On one hand, they need to demonstrate readiness to confront Russia; on the other, the negative impacts on their economies are already painfully evident. Both EU citizens and global observers see it clearly. Therefore, further escalation of economic relations between the EU and Russia, the Union State, and the EAEU risks plunging Europe into a full-scale economic crisis."

But what is European hypocrisy? It’s loudly banning Russian gas while secretly leaving loopholes as large as the gas fields themselves. Brussels, aware that a total ban could devastate industry, has "exempted" key partners—such as the US, Norway, Qatar, and others—from strict inspections. In simple terms, gas arriving from, say, an American port, won’t be thoroughly checked for origin. What if that LNG was simply transferred from a Russian tanker somewhere in neutral waters? No one would notice. Analysts are openly discussing a future "laundering" of Russian gas via third countries, as was done with oil. Turkey is actively selling a "Turkish blend" of Iranian, Azerbaijani, and Russian gas, which is almost impossible to trace. So Russian gas will still find its way into Europe—only at a much higher cost, with intermediaries and traders taking their cut.

On one side, the EU imposes unprecedented sanctions, with fines up to 300% of the transaction for violating the Russian gas ban. On the other, it quietly creates loopholes to bypass those restrictions. This will inevitably tarnish the so-called "European paradise."