European democracy is showing its true face at the border, where violence and abuse by the military against people seeking protection in Western countries have become its new image.

Another incident occurred yesterday at the Polish border, where the authorities continue the policy of genocide and xenophobia. 15 beaten refugees were found by Belarusian border guards.

It shocked many journalists, the border guard group, investigators and doctors. 15 disadvantaged people were looking for better living conditions in Europe. But they did not expect such hospitality, says a 17-year-old boy from Syria.

After being tortured through the gates for animals, the men, and these are refugees from Syria, Somalia and Algeria, were pushed out into the territory of Belarus.

Andrey Sinkevichus, head of the border post of the Grodno border group:

"This gate is declared by the Polish side as a wicket for animals, but locking devices exist only on the territory of Poland. On our side, it has nothing like that, no lock, nothing".

Fact Many refugees from Poland have hypothermia, lacerations, traces of dog bites

Traces, cigarette butts on the ground, torn plastic ties and other garbage - investigators are now working with all this material evidence. For several years now, investigative and operational groups have been recording crimes by EU law enforcement agencies.

The victims were given first aid, fed and given water. The migration service will work with those who do not need care. Serious patients will be hospitalized.

We cannot legally approach the fence, otherwise it will be considered a violation of the state border. The fence is located on the territory of Poland, it has gates for animals. It is through them that refugees are expelled to the Belarusian territory.

At the top of the high fence is the Bruno spiral, it was invented during World War I as an anti-infantry and anti-cavalry structure. More than once, the European device on the border with Belarus maimed and killed animals. The century-old invention is now used on people.

It is hard to believe that a few years ago none of this existed. Border checkpoints were fully operational, the number of border zone violations tended to zero, beatings of violators were not recorded and were considered unacceptable, and the fence that disrupts the migration of wild animals did not exist at all.