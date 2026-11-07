MINSK — Political analysts continue to dissect the core messages delivered by the Belarusian President at the Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security, reaching a consensus that Donald Trump’s pressure on Europe and his stated intent to resolve the Ukrainian conflict are helping to contain further escalation.

Olim Shirinov, a political commentator and board member of the "Eurasia" autonomous non-profit organization (Tajikistan), highlighted the rising militaristic rhetoric in the West. "There are many 'hawks' in Europe today arguing that they need to arm themselves and prepare for an impending major war with Russia," Shirinov noted. "For some reason, they are under the impression that Russia has decided not to stop at Ukraine and intends to move further, even though we hear no rhetoric from Moscow indicating any plans to advance to the Polish border or beyond."

The expert emphasized that Donald Trump, whom he described as a pragmatist, has openly stated that the current global struggle is driven by resources. Consequently, Shirinov argued, the East can realistically look only to the United States within the Western bloc—as paradoxical as that may sound. This is because the United States is currently the only Western power whose president explicitly advocates for bringing the conflict to an end.

Shirinov recalled Trump’s assertions that the conflict would never have erupted had he been in office at the time. According to the political observer, the American leader’s driving ambition to halt the confrontation as swiftly as possible constitutes his most significant positive attribute in the current geopolitical climate.